Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Catalyst Biosciences stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.12. 117,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,614. The company has a market cap of $97.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 24.94, a quick ratio of 24.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

Several research firms have commented on CBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

