Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Shares Gap Down to $1.61

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.05, but opened at $1.61. Castlight Health shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 21,391 shares traded.

CSLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Castlight Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Castlight Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $231.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Castlight Health news, EVP Neeraj Gupta sold 8,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $31,544.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,670.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,538 shares of company stock valued at $74,521. Company insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Castlight Health by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,614,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after acquiring an additional 839,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Castlight Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Castlight Health by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 312,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Castlight Health by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 85,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Castlight Health in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 53.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castlight Health Company Profile (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

