Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Castlight Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE CSLT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,314. The firm has a market cap of $231.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.42. Castlight Health has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.95 million. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Castlight Health will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Neeraj Gupta sold 8,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $31,544.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,670.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,538 shares of company stock worth $74,521. 17.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,952,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,823,000 after purchasing an additional 705,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,614,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 839,880 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,773,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 796,659 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,909,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 740,769 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,525,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 399,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

