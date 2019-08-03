Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAVA. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ SAVA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,312. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31.
Cassava Sciences Company Profile
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
Featured Story: What is a price target?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.