Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAVA. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,312. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cassava Sciences stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Cassava Sciences worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.