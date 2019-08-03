Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 390.60% and a net margin of 1.27%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Casella Waste Systems updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CWST traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,312. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.24. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $46.85.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 17,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $694,046.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $192,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,757 shares of company stock valued at $10,624,495 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 166.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWST. ValuEngine downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

