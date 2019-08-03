Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CASA. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Casa Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Casa Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.94.

Shares of Casa Systems stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $614.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.59 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 51.33% and a net margin of 16.38%. Casa Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 149,266 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 54,942 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

