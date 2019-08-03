Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Carter’s by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.60. 505,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,199. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.86 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s to $91.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.56.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

