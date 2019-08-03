Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.65.

CRZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Northland Securities downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

CRZO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.72. 4,258,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,841,579. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $881.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 49.20%. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,272.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $259,600. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 37.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 276.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $107,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

