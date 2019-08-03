CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.81.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 37,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $3,144,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,917.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 81,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $6,900,128.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,621,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 377,047 shares of company stock valued at $31,898,938. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 5.2% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,243,000 after buying an additional 300,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,181,000 after buying an additional 140,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CarMax by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,404,000 after buying an additional 258,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $83,206,000. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 2.9% during the first quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 1,188,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,978,000 after buying an additional 33,205 shares during the last quarter.

KMX traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.00. 1,343,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,360. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.78. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $55.24 and a fifty-two week high of $92.01. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Read More: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.