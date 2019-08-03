CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.81.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.
In other news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 37,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $3,144,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,917.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 81,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $6,900,128.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,621,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 377,047 shares of company stock valued at $31,898,938. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
KMX traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.00. 1,343,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,360. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.78. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $55.24 and a fifty-two week high of $92.01. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
