CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives $48.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

CARG stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.15. 761,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,484. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $57.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.83.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $4,765,509.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $86,385.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,909,322 shares of company stock valued at $106,938,432 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 661,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,299,000 after acquiring an additional 345,250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,494,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,238,000 after acquiring an additional 295,775 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after acquiring an additional 264,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 47.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 492,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,745,000 after acquiring an additional 157,619 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

