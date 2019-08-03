Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Caretrust REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Caretrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price objective on Caretrust REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.15. 520,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,802. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.74. Caretrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.79 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 37.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 32,342 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,557,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,926,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,844,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,054,000 after buying an additional 710,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

