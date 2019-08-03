CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07), Morningstar.com reports. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 51.21%. The firm had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. CareDx updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CDNA traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.01. 2,103,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.47. CareDx has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $41.27.

In other news, CEO Peter Maag sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $2,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,705,510.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 14,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $482,863.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,997.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,180 shares of company stock worth $6,373,653 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum set a $48.00 target price on CareDx and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright raised CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

