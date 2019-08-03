Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) versus Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Head to Head Analysis

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems 0.84% 1.47% 0.98% Accuray -3.85% -25.91% -3.19%

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and Accuray’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems $217.04 million 7.15 $1.71 million $0.05 891.00 Accuray $404.90 million 0.84 -$23.89 million ($0.28) -13.86

Cardiovascular Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accuray. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardiovascular Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Accuray shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Accuray shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cardiovascular Systems and Accuray, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiovascular Systems 1 2 0 0 1.67 Accuray 0 2 1 0 2.33

Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.36%. Accuray has a consensus price target of $4.95, indicating a potential upside of 27.58%. Given Accuray’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Accuray is more favorable than Cardiovascular Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accuray has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems beats Accuray on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

