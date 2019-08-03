Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.12–0.1 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.3-62.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.22 million.Carbon Black also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.61–0.58 EPS.

Carbon Black stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,715. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Carbon Black has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $27.27.

Get Carbon Black alerts:

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. Carbon Black had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a negative net margin of 36.91%. Carbon Black’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts expect that Carbon Black will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBLK shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Carbon Black from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carbon Black from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Carbon Black from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Carbon Black in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Carbon Black has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.54.

In other news, insider Ryan James Polk sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Morley sold 79,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,508,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 552,960 shares of company stock worth $10,378,490 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Carbon Black

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Black Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Black and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.