CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRR. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $1.00 price target on shares of CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CARBO Ceramics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CRR stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.41. 582,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,646. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.81. CARBO Ceramics has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $9.37.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.85 million. CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 37.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CARBO Ceramics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ernesto Bautista III bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don P. Conkle bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 228,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,990.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 137,350 shares of company stock worth $176,571 in the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRR. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in CARBO Ceramics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CARBO Ceramics in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in CARBO Ceramics in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CARBO Ceramics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CARBO Ceramics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARBO Ceramics

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, industrial, and environmental markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services, and Environmental Technologies and Services. The Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells oilfield ceramic technology products, base ceramic proppants, and frac sand proppants to pressure pumping companies, and oil and gas operators for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

