Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COF. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.58.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE:COF traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,802,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,156. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.75. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $101.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $780,386.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,045.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $343,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,980,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,149 shares of company stock worth $5,053,283. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,456,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,847,000 after purchasing an additional 69,308 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,568,000 after buying an additional 370,154 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 109,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,295,000 after buying an additional 21,590 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,440,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.