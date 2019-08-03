CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 684 shares, compared to its average volume of 936. CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 5.45.
CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR Company Profile
