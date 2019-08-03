CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 684 shares, compared to its average volume of 936. CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 5.45.

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content.

