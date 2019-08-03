Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CNI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,737. The company has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.24. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $70.36 and a 52-week high of $96.49.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.411 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 70,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 57,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

