Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CM. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,439,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,378,467,000 after acquiring an additional 315,286 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,910,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,024 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,058,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,862,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,524,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,499,000 after purchasing an additional 40,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.8% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,226,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,082,000 after purchasing an additional 270,209 shares in the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CM stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.03. 641,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $96.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The bank reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.75. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Desjardins cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

