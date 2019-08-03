Canaccord Genuity Reiterates $35.00 Price Target for Cryolife (NYSE:CRY)

Canaccord Genuity set a $35.00 price target on Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryolife from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Cryolife from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cryolife in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cryolife from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryolife has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.91.

Get Cryolife alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRY traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.31. 254,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,304. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 108.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.03. Cryolife has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $36.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.79 million. Cryolife had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 0.87%. Cryolife’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cryolife will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 3,700 shares of Cryolife stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $106,338.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,654 shares of Cryolife stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $276,928.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,354 shares of company stock worth $440,366 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cryolife by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cryolife in the first quarter valued at $3,779,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryolife in the first quarter valued at $2,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cryolife by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryolife by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after buying an additional 37,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.