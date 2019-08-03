Canaccord Genuity Cuts Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Price Target to GBX 16

Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 16 ($0.21) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Low & Bonar in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of LWB stock opened at GBX 7.66 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Low & Bonar has a 12-month low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 48.30 ($0.63). The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54.

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

