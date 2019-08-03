Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CWH has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Camping World from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camping World from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Camping World from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.78 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Get Camping World alerts:

Shares of CWH stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 707,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Camping World has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $23.60.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 85.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Camping World will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 500,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $6,015,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcus Lemonis acquired 8,410 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,163.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 207,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,372.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,357,260 shares of company stock worth $16,000,647 over the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 52,007.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 358.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.