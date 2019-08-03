Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
CWH has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Camping World from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camping World from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Camping World from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.78 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.36.
Shares of CWH stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 707,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Camping World has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $23.60.
In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 500,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $6,015,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcus Lemonis acquired 8,410 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,163.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 207,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,372.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,357,260 shares of company stock worth $16,000,647 over the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 52,007.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 358.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.
