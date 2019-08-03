Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) will post sales of $163.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cambrex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.48 million to $164.91 million. Cambrex reported sales of $152.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambrex will report full year sales of $645.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $642.44 million to $647.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $659.05 million, with estimates ranging from $656.73 million to $662.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cambrex.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Cambrex had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Cambrex’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. First Analysis cut shares of Cambrex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cambrex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cambrex in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambrex by 2,725.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambrex by 31.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambrex in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambrex during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

NYSE CBM traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.84. Cambrex has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $69.43. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.36.

Cambrex Company Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

