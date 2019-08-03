Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Down 7.5%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s stock price fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.55, 17,588,299 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 118% from the average session volume of 8,053,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPE. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Williams Capital lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $12.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.68 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 36.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 135.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 50.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

