CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CAMP has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded CalAmp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Northland Securities upgraded CalAmp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded CalAmp from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CalAmp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.38.

CAMP stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.51. 371,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $24.37. The company has a market cap of $375.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.98.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). CalAmp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CalAmp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CalAmp news, Director Larry J. Wolfe purchased 50,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in CalAmp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 423.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

