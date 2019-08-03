Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI)’s stock price rose 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.65, approximately 554,354 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 159,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Cadiz from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

In other Cadiz news, major shareholder Water Asset Management Llc sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $8,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDZI. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Cadiz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cadiz by 477.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Cadiz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadiz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cadiz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

