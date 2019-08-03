Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)’s stock price dropped 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $15.99, approximately 2,120,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,440,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

CADE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

In related news, insider David F. Black sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $479,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $202,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 360,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,472 shares of company stock valued at $326,302 over the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,512,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 256.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,053,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,455,000 after buying an additional 1,477,605 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,230,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,931,000 after buying an additional 1,296,751 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,550,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,445,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,466,000 after buying an additional 766,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

