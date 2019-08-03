Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Upgraded to Buy by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COG. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Cowen began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.83.

COG stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 12,909,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,775,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

Cabot Oil & Gas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Director Peter B. Delaney acquired 9,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,314. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,628,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $773,304,000 after purchasing an additional 328,207 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 10.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,287,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $372,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,654,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $126,159,000 after purchasing an additional 237,315 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,518,154 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,824,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

