Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.42. Cabot Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cabot Oil & Gas.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.10 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

In related news, Director Peter B. Delaney acquired 9,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,925 shares in the company, valued at $326,314. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 192.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,909,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,775,038. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.51. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.