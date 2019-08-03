Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $791.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Buckeye Partners had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.46%.

Shares of Buckeye Partners stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $41.69. 1,012,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,695. Buckeye Partners has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $42.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Buckeye Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on BPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.37.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Lasala, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $366,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Gary L. Bohnsack sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $104,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,610.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,240 shares of company stock valued at $829,245 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Buckeye Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckeye Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.