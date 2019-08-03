Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on BPL shares. Argus lowered Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho set a $42.00 price objective on Buckeye Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Buckeye Partners alerts:

BPL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,695. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24. Buckeye Partners has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $42.65.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $791.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Buckeye Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Buckeye Partners will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Lasala, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $366,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $357,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,240 shares of company stock worth $829,245. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,871,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,957,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 80,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,516,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Buckeye Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckeye Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.