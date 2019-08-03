Bryan, Garnier & Co Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Bryan, Garnier & Co restated their neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 6,870 ($89.77) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 6,800 ($88.85).

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,200 ($94.08) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC set a GBX 7,900 ($103.23) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.24) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 8,100 ($105.84) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 7,153.89 ($93.48).

RB stock opened at GBX 6,152 ($80.39) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.18. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,430.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In other news, insider Christopher Sinclair acquired 1,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,375 ($83.30) per share, with a total value of £68,595 ($89,631.52). Also, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah sold 13,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,143 ($80.27), for a total transaction of £841,652.43 ($1,099,767.97).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

