Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.57-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.028292-2.047248 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion.Bruker also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.57-1.61 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRKR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Bruker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bruker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bruker from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.18.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded down $5.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.57. 2,790,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.69. Bruker has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $490.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.70 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Bruker’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $16,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,991,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,867,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $57,419.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,791.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 801,374 shares of company stock valued at $33,241,419. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

