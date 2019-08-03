BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BRP in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.06 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded BRP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BRP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.53.

DOOO opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.79. BRP has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $55.41.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. BRP had a negative return on equity of 80.77% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $999.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. BRP’s payout ratio is 13.03%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BRP by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BRP by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BRP by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

