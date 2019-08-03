BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD cut its stake in shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 951,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. BRP makes up approximately 4.7% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in BRP were worth $44,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BRP by 21.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of BRP by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP by 3.4% during the first quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of BRP by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BRP during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BRP alerts:

NASDAQ DOOO traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $32.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,311. BRP Inc has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 13.86.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. BRP had a negative return on equity of 80.77% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $999.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BRP in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.06 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.