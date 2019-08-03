Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $51.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Brooks Automation stock traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.28. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $203.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.14 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Alfred Woollacott III sold 4,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $169,540.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $136,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,265 shares of company stock valued at $525,067 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation by 75.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

