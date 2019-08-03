Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.50 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13,227.3% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 55.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 82.3% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 102.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 102,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.03. 157,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,097. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.15 and a beta of 0.50. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 1.84%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,584.62%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

