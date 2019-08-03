Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.67), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

BBU stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.23. 26,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,147. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.35. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $46.00 price target on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Business Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 36.0% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 26.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,534,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,701,000 after buying an additional 143,947 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 160.0% in the first quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 28,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 157.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 165,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 101,357 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

