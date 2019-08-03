Brokerages Set US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Price Target at $68.00

Shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in US Ecology by 21.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECOL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.99. The stock had a trading volume of 105,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,521. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.47. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $77.15.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.60 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

