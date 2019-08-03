Brokerages Set TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Target Price at $9.71

Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXMD. ValuEngine upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cowen cut their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,088,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038,353 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 291.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,857,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360,963 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 203.6% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,690,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,742 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,848,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 470.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,804,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.39. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 159.71% and a negative net margin of 907.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

