Brokerages Set Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN) Price Target at GBX 195.56

Shares of Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 195.56 ($2.56).

RTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of Restaurant Group stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 149.80 ($1.96). 861,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of GBX 110.10 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 222.94 ($2.91). The company has a market capitalization of $736.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 138.24.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

