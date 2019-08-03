Brokerages Set PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) Price Target at $35.00

PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on PCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised PCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Roth Capital cut PCM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in PCM by 22.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in PCM during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in PCM during the second quarter worth approximately $2,959,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 112,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,536. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $426.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. PCM has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.69.

About PCM

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

