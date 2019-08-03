Brokerages Set OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target at $107.00

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $2,083,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 153,404 shares in the company, valued at $15,980,094.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,031,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,066 shares in the company, valued at $21,767,236.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,500 shares of company stock worth $6,664,405. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 729.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 55.1% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 457.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

OSIS traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.57. The stock had a trading volume of 124,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,242. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $67.15 and a 1-year high of $117.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $304.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.15 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

