Brokerages Set Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Price Target at $254.33

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $254.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Vertical Research downgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $253.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.24. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $177.36 and a 1 year high of $298.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 244.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 2,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $829,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,578. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.94, for a total value of $288,545.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,212.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,196 shares of company stock valued at $11,928,260 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Lennox International by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Lennox International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Lennox International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

