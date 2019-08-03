Brokerages Set CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Price Target at $91.00

Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on CONMED from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CONMED from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 7,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $594,577.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,348.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk Kuyper sold 8,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $744,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,396 shares of company stock worth $1,361,266 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 2,888.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth $150,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 53.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the second quarter worth $216,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CNMD traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,138. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $56.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.96.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CONMED will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

