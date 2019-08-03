Brokerages Set Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) PT at $41.67

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

CENTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

CENTA stock traded down $6.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.06. 889,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,064. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.03. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $706.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

