Brokerages Expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.01. First Majestic Silver posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 59.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,028,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597,034. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 0.10.

In related news, major shareholder Vinita Lee Piper bought 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $130,786.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,824 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth $102,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Majestic Silver (AG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.