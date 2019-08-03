Brokerages Expect Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $623.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) will report $623.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $616.00 million to $630.88 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $595.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Tynan sold 5,000 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 7,000 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $910,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,070 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,100,000 after acquiring an additional 46,713 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 11,081.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.43. 221,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $95.23 and a 12-month high of $141.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 19th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

Curtiss-Wright announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.