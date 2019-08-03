Brokerages Anticipate VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Billion

Equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will announce $2.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.43 billion. VMware posted sales of $2.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $10.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.03 billion to $10.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.81 billion to $11.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 21.50%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on VMware from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on VMware from $201.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.23.

Shares of VMW traded down $14.72 on Friday, reaching $162.68. 2,756,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,794. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. VMware has a 12 month low of $129.33 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.32.

In other VMware news, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $462,907.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 38,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $6,620,721.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,916,430.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,053 shares of company stock worth $14,639,696 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VMware in the second quarter worth $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in VMware in the second quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VMware in the second quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in VMware by 629.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 226 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VMware in the first quarter worth $51,000. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

