Brokerages Anticipate LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $274.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to report $274.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $271.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $276.00 million. LivaNova reported sales of $272.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.14 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC set a $91.00 price target on LivaNova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.20.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $91,819.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $387,999 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 1,744.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

LIVN stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $64.80 and a 52-week high of $131.54.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

