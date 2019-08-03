Brokerages Anticipate LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $274.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to report $274.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $271.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $276.00 million. LivaNova reported sales of $272.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LivaNova.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.14 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.
In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $91,819.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $387,999 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 1,744.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.
LIVN stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $64.80 and a 52-week high of $131.54.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.